Elaine Rose Needham

ROCHESTER, N.H. – Elaine Rose Needham, 85, also called “Lainey” by her siblings and family, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Jan. 30, 2023.

A visitation for Elaine will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., in Wells, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Elaine’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that a

donation be made in Elaine’s memory to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074, or

York Hospital

Loving Kindness Way

York ME 03909

