ROCHESTER, N.H. – Elaine Rose Needham, 85, also called “Lainey” by her siblings and family, passed away peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Jan. 30, 2023.
A visitation for Elaine will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., in Wells, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.
To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Elaine’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that a
donation be made in Elaine’s memory to:
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Southern Maine
390 U.S. Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074, or
York Hospital
Loving Kindness Way
York ME 03909
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.