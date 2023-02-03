WOOLWICH – Sylvia K. Savage-Fuller, 85, of Woolwich, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, with her family by her side.

Born in Bath on June 21, 1937, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Rose V. (Higgins) Kingsbury. Sylvia graduated from Morse High School, after graduation, she set her sights on a 35 year-long career as a realtor in the Mid Coast region.

She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Gary A. Savage; brothers Robert E. Jr., Richard “Dick”, Bruce, Eugene and Roger, sisters Elaine Ricker and Thelma Brittel.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Fuller of Woolwich; daughters Debra Estes and husband Stephen of Lisbon and Kimberly Rager and husband Jeffrey of Wiscasset; three grandchildren, Christina Beaulieu of Pennsylvania, Jermy Rager of Wiscasset, and Angelica Estes-Lebrun and husband Ryan of Greene; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Madison and Kolton of Pennsylvania

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring.

