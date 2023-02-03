SANFORD – Robert Louis Foisy, 80, of Sanford, passed on Jan. 28, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded in his last days at home by his wife and family.

Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Annette Provencal Foisy; his son, Michael Foisy and wife, Jackie Foisy of Kennebunk, his son, Scott Foisy and his wife, Marcie Morin-Foisy of Sanford, and his daughter, Maria Foisy of Dayton. He is also survived by his grandsons Benjamin Foisy, Brian Foisy, William Foisy, and Alex Durocher.

Robert was born Nov. 5, 1942, to Joseph Foisy and Anna Hackett in Lewiston. He grew up in Sanford. From an early age, Robert showed a passion for electronics and fixing things, a passion that would lead to his career choice and serve as a hobby for many years.

Robert graduated from Sanford High School in 1962. Following high school, Robert enrolled at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass. where he earned an associate degree in electrical engineering. Following college Robert enlisted in the United States Navy and served for two years. After returning from serving in the Navy and after a short stint living in Louisiana, Robert returned to Sanford and found a job at Sprague Electric where he would work for 35 years.

Shortly after starting work at Sprague, Robert met his wife, Annette Provencal. The two married on July 6, 1968. Robert had a lifelong love of learning which led him to return to college in the 1980s at University of Southern Maine where he received his Bachelor of Science degree.

In the early 1970s after work and weekends, and with a lot of elbow grease and his beloved construction book, Robert and Annette built a house in Sanford where they would live for the next 50 years and raised their children.

Robert lived life with a desire to do everything and through the years took on many hobbies and thrill-seeking adventures. Early on, Robert also showed a passion for the outdoors while spending many summers with his grandparents in Greenville exploring the town and the nature around Moosehead Lake. Later in life he would frequently take trips back to Greenville with his own family. His many adventures would include obtaining a pilot’s license, running (completing several Marathons), hang-gliding, whitewater rafting, hiking the Grand Canyon, riding his motorcycle, and snowmobiling. He was an avid outdoorsman, which led him to become a registered Maine guide. He fished the lakes and streams in Maine as well as the ocean from the Saco River with his family. The adventures continued away from Maine fishing in in different parts of Russia in 1991, and more recently taking a fishing trip to Alaska with his son Michael and grandson Benjamin passing his love of the outdoors to the next generations.

At their Sanford home, Robert and Annette maintained a farm for many years, selling fruits and vegetables at a roadside stand by their house as well as in local farmers’ markets. A large portion of the farm property was dedicated to blueberries, which Robert became known for. The two also donated a large portion of their yearly yields to charitable organizations, festivals, and church groups.

In their retirement years, Robert and Annette frequently spent time at the Wells/Ogunquit Center and at antique car shows with Robert’s beloved Red Ford 250 and Annette’s Corvette. From those organizations they developed a large friend group that they enjoyed eating meals with, socializing, and playing cards.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. Interment with military honors will be in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to

The Snell Foundation,

ATTN: Victoria Foley,

100 Campus Dr., Suite 108,

Scarborough, ME 04074

or online at

https://www.snellfoundationmaine.org/support-us.

They can be contacted by email at [email protected].

