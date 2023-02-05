NORTH YARMOUTH – Keith Packard Leeman, 61, of North Yarmouth, died unexpectedly at MMC from heart surgery complications on Jan. 28, 2023.

Keith grew up in Falmouth and loved riding his motorcycle and horses with the love of his life, his wife Lisa. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, watching his favorite sports teams, and playing golf in his younger years with his brother, Stephen. He loved his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His love for extended family and friends was always strong even during long lapses of “busy lives”.

Keith worked at the House of Pizza in Falmouth for 43 years. It was his second home, his second family.

He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor and strong work ethic. Anyone reading this with fond memories of Keith please know that he also had fond memories of you.

All are welcome and encouraged to pay their respects Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

For the full obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Leeman family please visit http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com