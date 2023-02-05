WESTBROOK – Jonathan Tupper, Sr., peacefully passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice.

He was born on April 4, 1946 in Boothbay Harbor, the son of Calvin and Helen Tupper. Jon graduated from Falmouth High School, class of 1965. He graduated, with honors, with an associate degree from the University of Maine and a B.A. degree from Husson College.

After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He served on the Barataria, which was the first Coast Guard ship commissioned to guard the coast of Vietnam.

Upon his return from the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Ramona Leighton and they settled in Gray and raised their family. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in March 2022.

Jon worked at Burnham and Morrill, starting as a supervisor and working his way up to plant manager. Leaving B&M, he worked as V.P. of Operations at Nissen’s Bakery. For the last 20 years, he worked as a real estate agent for Assist-to-Sell up until his recent illness.

Jon enjoyed working in his flower gardens and designing new ones. He was an avid football fan and especially loved to watch his time, the New England Patriots! He also enjoyed watching the Celtics over the years.

Most of all he loved spending time with his family and going on family vacations. He loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was always ready to help his family in any way he could, sometimes before they even knew they needed it.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt, Sharon Marr; and nephew, Kion Tupper.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons Jonathan Tupper, Jr., Jason Tupper and his wife, Jenn Work, his daughter, Shauna Halliday; and grandchildren, Bailey, Jacob and Madison Halliday; his brother, Stephen Tupper and his wife Ginny, his sister, Andrea Tupper; nephew, Andrew Tupper and his wife, Elizabeth, their children Tom and Jack; and his uncle, Thomas Marr; brothers-in-law, George Leighton and his wife, Johanna, Jeff Leighton and his wife, Lynne, Nick Leighton, sister-in-law, Lydia Engelbert and her husband, John; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place in June and a Celebration of a Life Well Lived will take place in July.

To express condolences and to participate in Jon’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com