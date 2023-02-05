SPRINGVALE – Polly Anne (Simonds) Mapes, 93, of Springvale, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, wrapped in cashmere with her family by her side.

The daughter of John B. Simonds and Lenore (Leving) Simonds, Polly was born March 31, 1929 in Melrose, Mass. Her fashion career started early as a member of the Boston Department Store Teen Board. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1946 and the Academie Moderne and the Modern School of Fashion and Design in Boston, Mass. Polly worked for Mildred Albert, “Boston’s First Lady of Fashion” doing department store fashion shows and was a Hart Agency model where she did runway, print and catalogue modeling in Boston and New York City, N.Y.

In 1947, while high school sweetheart H. Allen Mapes was attending Middlebury College, Polly was crowned Queen of the Winter Carnival. Allen proposed after a Celtics game in 1953 and they were married a few weeks later.

Moving to Springvale after the excitement of the cities, was a significant change but Polly took on her new role as wife, mother, homemaker and family fashion designer. She performed in the Sanford-Springvale Community Theater and was a member of the Goodall Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and the Sanford Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In 1962, representing Maine, she was the runner-up in the National Beta Sigma Phi Valentine Queen pageant. She found her way back to fashion as a fashion show model and commentator and later did TV commercials and newspaper advertising. Polly served on the Boards of the American Red Cross of York County and the Mousam Lake Region Association.

Following Allen’s passion for sports, Polly attended sporting events of all kinds and the Red Sox spring training for 50 years. While Allen followed the statistics, Polly organized the social events which included weekend visits to the camp from Hugh Downs of the Today Show, and baseball legends Johnny Pesky, Dwight Evans, Joe Morgan.

Polly was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, H. Allen Mapes.

She is survived by daughters Merilee Perkins and husband John of Shapleigh, Kristie Mapes and husband Jim Chadbourne of Wells and son, Jonathan Mapes of wife Lesa of Springvale; eight grandchildren, Molly Adams, Taylor Perkins, Nate Rutter, Alec Rutter, Annie Rutter, Saunya Urban, Aleida Watts and Janzen Mapes; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Friday Feb. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. A graveside service and burial will be held in the spring.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider:

Mousam Lake Region Association

P.O. Box 333

Springvale, ME 04083

Sanford-Springvale Historical Society

505 Main St.

Springvale, ME 04083

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous