Mapes, Polly Anne (Simonds) 93, of Springvale, Jan. 30. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 10 & Service 10 a.m., Feb 11, Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, Springvale.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Mapes, Polly Anne (Simonds) 93, of Springvale, Jan. 30. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 10 & Service 10 a.m., Feb 11, Carll-Heald ...
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Already a subscriber? Sign in.
Mapes, Polly Anne (Simonds) 93, of Springvale, Jan. 30. Visit 4-6 p.m., Feb. 10 & Service 10 a.m., Feb 11, Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, Springvale.
Send questions/comments to the editors.