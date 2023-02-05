SEBAGO / ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Shirley L. Cobb, 86, of Sebago and Englewood, Fla., formerly of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023, following an extended illness.

She was born in Hollis, the daughter of Harry A. Sr. and Dorothy F. (Potter) Harmon. She graduated from Deering High School and Lasell College in Auburndale, Mass.

She later met her future husband James O. Cobb when he was a service manager at a Pontiac dealership where she had brought her car in to be serviced. At the urging of a good friend of Jim’s, he asked Shirley out on a date. They were married on Oct. 24, 1964, at Woodford’s Congregational Church in Portland.

She enjoyed her sewing and quilting and over the years made many beautiful quilts, clothing and home décor for everyone she knew.

She was also an avid Red Sox fan and would stay up as late as it took for the game to end, even into the 18th inning on some occasions, just to watch her Red Sox win.

She was an active member at Blue Point Congregational Church serving on the Ladies Guild and many other committees within the church community for many years.

Shirley lived on Sebago Lake in the summers as a child. She recently moved back to Sebago near her childhood summer home where she enjoyed many hours on Long Beach. She watched her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play on the very same beach she grew up on.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Harry Harmon, Jr., David W. Harmon and Daniel W. Harmon.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James O. Cobb of Sebago; her sister, Ruth Hutchins of Yarmouth; her son, Larry Cobb and his wife Kim of Sebago, her daughter, Lisa Cobb of Standish. She gained the most joy from her grandchildren Kyle Cobb and his wife Casey of Windham, Kayla Cobb of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Eric Cobb and his girlfriend Lacey of Windham and Kristen Stone of Gorham. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Lily, Arianna, Kinsley and Oliver. Also, a close family friend, Julie Levine.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Shirley’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Blue Point

Congregational Church

﻿www.bluepointchurch.org

