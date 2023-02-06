It was with great pleasure that I read the recent story about the proposed bill to move forward on offshore wind in Maine (“Maine would buy offshore wind power in huge quantities under proposed law,” Jan. 24).

Mainers are independent people and producing our own energy instead of relying on polluting fossil fuel and global oil companies is a great step forward. This is truly a win-win-win; technology developed at the University of Maine will give us cheaper energy and will create jobs for Mainers in the future. I am looking forward to the day when my energy is coming from sources closer to my home and not from an oil or gas well someplace far away.

Maine, and the health of the planet, need offshore wind and other forms of clean energy for a sustainable future. Let’s get started as quickly as we can.

Stefan Bergill

Woolwich

