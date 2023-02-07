After a triumphant test run last year, Bath’s Winterfest returns for its second year with games, food, music, comedy, ice sculptures and fire breathing this weekend.

Main Street Bath Director Amanda McDaniel said the event was so well received last year it was a “no-brainer” to bring it back. The driving force behind the festival was to give Mainers an energy boost during the darkest months of the year, she said. McDaniel anticipates at least 2,000 guests during the event.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a paper lantern parade. Paradegoers will follow the beat of Morse High School drummers and the Winterfest Yeti to Library Park for a performance by “the state’s greatest fire breather,” McDaniel said.

Residents looking for a laugh after the parade can head to Mae’s Cafe on Centre Street for a comedy show featuring four Maine comedians.

The festival continues Saturday morning with ice-carving demos, cornhole, karaoke and toasted marshmallows for kids. Laid-back festival goers can enjoy a cookie and a game of chess on the corner of Front and Elm streets. For extra excitement and a healthy dose of competition, families can enter a disc golf tournament for a chance to win a trophy and bragging rights.

Guests who build up an appetite can partake in a baked bean supper at the Bath Freight Shed from 4-6 p.m. After dinner, patrons can catch a comedy show at Burano’s Wood-Fired Pizzeria, a musical performance at the Chocolate Church Arts Center or head to Boat Builders Pub for a performance by Midcoast band Stove Up.

With massive support from community sponsors and volunteers, Winterfest might become a permanent annual calendar event if this weekend goes well, McDaniel said.

For more information, go to visitbath.com/events/winterfest.

