KENNEBUNKPORT

Historical society to put on Johnny Cash show

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will host the concert “Hello, It’s the Music of Johnny Cash,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at The Town House School at 135 North St.

Join singer-songwriter Dan Blakeslee and Dana Pearson as they play a slew of Johnny Cash songs. Tickets are $18 (plus small handling fee) and are available at eventbrite.com/e/mid-week-music-hello-its-the-music-of-johnny-cash-tickets-483890217667.

WATERVILLE

Learn the ins and outs of networking

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Series will host the talk “Demystifying Networking: The Secret Sauce to Careers” from 7:15 to 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Best Western Plus, located at 375 Main St.

Want to know how to better “work a room” or trade show event? Join the Mid-Maine Chamber for an engaging presentation with David Pease, senior vice president of Bangor Savings Bank, who will present on exploring the benefits of professional networking.

He will share 10 tips and strategies to help build more robust professional networks and practice networking.

Advance fee is $23 members or $29 at the door and for non-members. Registration includes breakfast.

To register, go to midmainechamber.com or call 873-3315.

WELLS

Learn about the history of your home

Architectural historian and Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit executive director Bryce Waldrop will present the online program

“How old is my house? Researching your historic property in York County” at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Waldrop will discuss how to research your historic property in York County, the age of a home, how properties changed over time, and what may have been there before. Using public records and historical society resources, this program will teach about the tools and sources needed to uncover a home’s unique story.

Waldrop worked for 20 years as a preservation architect and consultant before joining the Historical Society in 2020. He provides architectural history consulting services throughout Northern New England.

Attendance is free, donations welcome.

Call 646-4775 or email [email protected] for the Zoom link.

ROCKPORT

Track animals on wintery walk

Join steward and naturalist Kirk Gentalen for an animal tracking walk from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday and discover some of the wildlife stories that Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport has to offer.

Deer, coyote, fox, raccoon, and fisher tracks are all possibilities when Erickson is under a blanket of snow. Kirk will also instruct how to look for clues to the presence of owls.

Space is limited. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and all attendees must wear sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Advance registration is required online at aldermere.org/events/animal-tracking-walk/

