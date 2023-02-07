Upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities:

TUESDAY

Noon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk

1 to 6 p.m., West Bath Fire Dept., 192 State Road, Bath

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Commons, 59 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

1 to 6 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth

THURSDAY

1 to 5:30 p.m., Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton

1 to 6 p.m., Rockland American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland

FRIDAY

Noon to 4:30 p.m., West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church St., Bethel

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Freeport Lodge #23 AF & AM, 33 Mallet Dr., Freeport

MONDAY

12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

