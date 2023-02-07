EAST BALDWIN – Mary Jane Uhas, 64, of East Baldwin, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

