PORTLAND – Eva Marie Bahnson, 50, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 peacefully with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, daughter, partner, aunt and sister.

She was born in Oak Harbor, Wash. on April 25, 1972 to Jerry M. and Mary A. (Penley) Bahnson. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1990. She furthered her education at Andover College as a medical assistant.

She was full of compassion for others and followed that passion through her career paths and long lasting relationships. She will be remembered for how much she loved animals and her loving but fierce personality.

Her partner, Tom Hamilton and her children Heather Dadiego, Ashley Patterson and Michael Bahnson were the loves of her life.

Thank you to the medical staff at Maine Medical Center that always showed her such kindness while caring for her.

At her request, there will be no service. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Eva’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to any Animal Refuge League or Wildlife Charity

of your choice.