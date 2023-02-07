PORTLAND – Eva Marie Bahnson, 50, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 peacefully with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, daughter, partner, aunt and sister.
She was born in Oak Harbor, Wash. on April 25, 1972 to Jerry M. and Mary A. (Penley) Bahnson. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1990. She furthered her education at Andover College as a medical assistant.
She was full of compassion for others and followed that passion through her career paths and long lasting relationships. She will be remembered for how much she loved animals and her loving but fierce personality.
Her partner, Tom Hamilton and her children Heather Dadiego, Ashley Patterson and Michael Bahnson were the loves of her life.
Thank you to the medical staff at Maine Medical Center that always showed her such kindness while caring for her.
At her request, there will be no service. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Eva’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to any Animal Refuge League or Wildlife Charity
of your choice.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.