BUXTON – Marilyn “Mouse” Chase, 71, passed away on Feb. 4, 2023, at her home.

A service will be held on Tuesday Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can

be made to:

Northern Light Care

and Hospice

225 Gorham Rd. Suite 200

So Portland, ME 04106

for their outstanding assistance with her comfort and care in her final weeks

