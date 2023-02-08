KENNEBUNK – Diane S. Frazier, 87, of Kennebunk, passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in Gardiner, the daughter of Simonne and George Turner. Diane grew up at the family home at 134 Spring St. and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1953. She married Robert “Bob” Frazier in 1953, beginning an adventure that continued for 64 years until his death in 2017.

She and Bob raised their family in Gardiner, with all three children graduating from Gardiner High School. In 1979 Diane and Bob embarked on a new adventure, taking quite a risk and starting a T-shirt store in the base complex at Sugarloaf. That winter turned out to be snowless and thus virtually without business. Nevertheless, they persevered for a second winter and the business took off. Carrabassett Valley became home for 18 years, with many friends made and good times had.

Diane’s optimism and will were bedrocks of the business’s success and growth, with Mountain Tops eventually growing to a 12-store chain spreading from Bar Harbor to to New Hampshire and even to Marco Island, Fla. Diane was active in the business throughout, attending buying meetings as recently as last fall. The family business continues today with three very busy stores in Kennebunkport and Ogunquit. Diane was very outgoing and had an uncanny talent for making friends and acquaintances wherever she was. Her kids can’t mention her name or that of the business practically anywhere without hearing “Diane’s your mother?”, “I love her” or “Your mother’s great”.

About 20 years ago Bob decided to dabble a little in harness racing in Maine. This hobby quickly became a shared passion for both Diane and Bob. They acquired and raced a number of horses over the past 20 years and greatly enjoyed the camaraderie and the people in the sport. Diane in particular loved her horses and treated them as “her babies” whether they raced or not. She remained a horse owner and “horse mother” until her death.

Diane is survived by her son, Chuck and his wife Helen of Scarborough, daughter, Jayne (Frazier) Coy and husband Bob of Sanford, son, Greg of Scarborough; and by her granddaughter, Elizabeth Frazier of Portland and her husband Evan. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren Sean Coy, Jessica Lynch and James Coy; and step-great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Coy. She is also survived by her much-loved sister, Christine of West Gardiner, Christine’s husband Ron; and her nephews Christopher Shea, Matt Shea, and Ryan Shea.

Diane persevered with her typical will and determination through several serious health challenges in the past few years. None of them stopped her until just the last few weeks. The family wants to express its gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland, Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford, Intermed, and Gosnell House. The warmth and caring atmosphere of the people at each of these places were apparent to Diane and her family and much appreciated.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a memorial service at 1 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue in Gardiner. Burial will take place later in the spring at the family plot in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gardiner.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

