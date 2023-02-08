SOUTH PORTLAND – Neal Harvie, 81, a lifelong resident of South Portland, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lancaster, N.H. to Henry and Beatrice (Hall) Harvie on July 6, 1941. He grew up on Sawyer Street with his five brothers, Len, Russ, Al,, Keith, and Lee, whom he loved dearly.

Neal attended Mahoney Middle School and South Portland High School (class of 1959), where he developed loyal friendships and excelled in track and field. He attended the University of Maine and was a skilled pole vaulter on the track team and a member of the Phi Eta Kappa fraternity.

Neal met his wife Judith (Howe) at Sugarloaf Mountain and they were married at the Colby College Chapel on August 3, 1968. The couple lived for one year in Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, England, where Neal taught Math in the local middle school.

Neal taught Math for 17 years at South Portland High School and was a highly respected track coach. He loved his students and his colleagues, creating enduring bonds.

﻿After teaching, Neal turned to a career in sales, first insurance and then optical, where he remained with Marcolin until his retirement in 2021.

﻿Above all, Neal was an endlessly devoted husband and loving father to his three children, James, Kimberley, and Bryan. He was a proud and skilled coach of countless baseball teams and the most encouraging sideline cheerleader at each of his children’s sporting and academic events. This commitment carried on to his grandchildren, whom he loved beyond measure.

﻿Neal never missed a chance to say how much his family is loved and how proud and grateful he always was. He spread gentle kindness wherever he traveled.

﻿Neal is survived by his wife, Judi; children, James of Rhode Island, Kimberley of New York, and Bryan of Maine; grandchildren, Alayna, Ben, Stella, Lena, Brady, Kyla, and Nolan; four brothers, Russ, Al, Keith, and Lee; as well as son and daughters-in-law; beloved nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

﻿Visiting hours will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road, South Portland on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

To view Neal’s full obituary and memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

