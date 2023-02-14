ARROWSIC – Mark Charles Geiger, 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. After battling cancer for several years, he spent his final days at home in Arrowsic, surrounded by his children, siblings, old friends, and his beloved wife Jennifer Geiger.

“Magic Markie” lived life to its fullest, immersing himself in everything he did and making connections with everybody he encountered. He founded Preservation House Painters and took pride in maintaining historic buildings up and down the New England coast for over 40 years. When he wasn’t working, he was forever tinkering, woodworking, inventing, and writing poetry in his workshop. His friends and family were often the beneficiaries of his handmade gifts and humorous creations.

He was a wonderful cook and friend and welcomed many people to his table and front porch for conversation and food. He was a loving and supportive father, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend. He was an active member of the democratic party and a staunch environmentalist.

Mark loved children and retained a playful spirit throughout his entire life. He loved music and playing his guitar. And he loved his family, who loves him back and misses him dearly.

Mark was born to Jean Geiger and Bob Geiger in Summit, NJ, on June 25, 1952. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Geiger; his children Colin, Trevor, and Molly; his five siblings, Merritt, David, Pam, Stephen, and Lauren; his six grandchildren; and 13 nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous