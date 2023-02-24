BOWDOIN – Brenda G. Paradis, 71, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born in Bath on August 27, 1951, a daughter of Roger W. and Constance G. (Bechard) Bunker.

Brenda was employed as a behavioral aid for the Bath school system. She was later employed at Bath Iron Works as a welder. On March 17, 1990, she married Danny M. Paradis.

Brenda enjoyed owls, camping at Pemaquid and especially enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren and close friends.

She is survived by her husband, Danny M. Paradis of Bowdoin; one son, Roger Perry of Georgetown, two daughters, Robin Flores of California and Bobbie Jo Russum and her husband Michael of Tuscumbia, Ala., one stepson, Tyson Paradis of Woodstock, Ga., one stepdaughter, Erin Harmon and her husband Matthew of Bath; one brother, Chuck Bunker and his wife Jean of Newcastle, one sister, Joyce Knowles of Nobleboro; eight grandchildren, Christian, Hannah, Daniel, Michael, Micah, Spencer, Max and Fiona; and many nieces.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

American Cancer Society

PO Box 42040

Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http://www.cancer.org or:

Mid Coast Humane

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011 or http://www.midcoasthumane.org