BATH – We share with great sadness that Michael Edward Yard of Bath passed away peacefully in his daughter’s Portland home on Feb. 7, 2023, surrounded in love after a brief and courageous fight against cancer. He was born May 11, 1951.

An expert antiquer with a broad range of interests, Michael was often referred to as “the best picker in New England.” He collected and dealt furniture, nautical and historical items, and had a genuine love for all things old and precious. He enjoyed finding rarities and then vigorously researching their origins, and could always be counted on to give an honest opinion. Once, after purchasing an original artwork by the Spanish painter Joan Miró for $50 from an unsuspecting yard sale proprietor, his conscience got the better of him and he returned the work, explaining to the lucky merchant just how valuable a piece it was. To the end he was a man of humble intelligence and integrity.

From the age of ten he honed his skills playing pool, and continued to love the game throughout his life, achieving considerable success in numerous tournaments. More recently, he could often be found at Maxwell’s in Bath on Monday and Wednesday evenings, reveling in the competition while generously mentoring younger players. He was also an avid member of the Auburn Social Club, where he enjoyed shooting pool and conversing with friends.

A US Army veteran, he was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam war, and finished his service on Oahu, Hawaii. After his time in the Army, he spent several more years on the island, surfing, driving a bicycle rickshaw, and having various adventures he would talk about for the rest of his life. If you were lucky enough to have known Michael you likely heard him tell tales of his life, doing so with salty wit and a twinkle in his eye. He was always there when you needed him and shared his wisdom and empathy generously. He will be deeply missed and mourned by all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his wife Dianna; his daughter Devin Yard, son-in-law Dan Sonenberg; his grandson Parker Hillery, and his step-grandsons Satchel, Pablo and Levi Sonenberg; his sisters Carol Stewart, Tehri Grounds, Tammie Day; his stepchildren Judi Dauphinais, Joseph Jordan, and Stacey Stegman; and his many nieces and nephews in Colorado, Maryland, and Iowa. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Friche; and his brother Alan Yard.

There will be a celebration of Michael’s life on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street Yarmouth, Maine. ALL are welcome.

