HARPSWELL – Scott E. Rouillard, 51, died March 24, 2023 at his home. He was born in Brunswick, on April 3, 1971, a son of Ernest J. and Mary E. (Hersey) Rouillard. He was a graduate of Mt.Ararat High School.

He was a sole proprietor, digging clams and fishing. His life was the sea, though he loved freshwater activities as well, spending lots of time exploring water holes and hidden gems across the state of Maine. He enjoyed traveling, especially long rides with no destination. He was loved deeply by his family and friends, leaving us with life lasting memories of a son, a father, and a friend.

﻿He was predeceased by a brother, Barry York.

﻿He is survived by a daughter, Brooke Rouillard of Harpswell, a son, Michael Perez of Florida; his parents, Ernest and Mary Rouillard of Harpswell; a brother, Steve York and wife Lori of Litchfield and a sister, Jane Rouillard of Bath.

﻿Services will be announced at a later date. Memories and Condolences can be shared at http://www.bracketfh.com

