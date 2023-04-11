FREEPORT – Robert W. Pottle, 92, passed away peacefully under the care of hospice on April 6, 2023.

As a young man Bob started his career in the restaurant business which is where he found his passion that led him to the Augusta Hotel, Claire’s Grill and Jarvis Restaurant. His varied career path included, J Brush and Granite Paving and then on to burner work with Freeport Fuel and Elkins Burner Service. He then started Bob Pottle Heating. From his heating shop on Route 1 in Freeport he moved his proudest creation, Cindy’s Fish N Chips, from the downtown area to where it stood for the next 25-plus years. Cindy’s Fish N Chips was where Bob and his wife Freda made many friends and created long lasting family memories.

In his younger years he enjoyed building floats to enter in the local parades and also supported many town residents by holding benefits at the Route 1 property. Bob was a generous person with great wit. However, if you asked for his famous batter, coleslaw or tartar sauce recipes some would say he wasn’t so giving.

Bob is survived by his son-in-law Robert Payzant, stepson Bart Hathorne, daughter Cindy Curtis and husband Elwyn, son Alan Pottle and wife Pam. Siblings, Katherine, Joanne, Jeanne and Peter. Grandchildren Robin, Tony, Liana, Todd, Ryan, Katie, Alli, Steph, and Matt. And many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife of 67 years Freda Pottle, son Robert Pottle, daughter Deborah Payzant, grandson Bobby Payzant, and four of his eight siblings, John, Marjorie, Mary and Barbara.

The family would like to thank the Hawthorne House for their compassionate care during his last weeks and a special thank you to his favorite caretaker Sandra.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St Brunswick. A graveside committal service will be held at a future date in Grove Cemetery Freeport. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

