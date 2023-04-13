WESTBROOK – Virginia M. Andreasen-Hamilton, passed away on April 10, 2023.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1933 in Portland, daughter of Ejner and Ruth Andreasen. She graduated from Falmouth High School and began her career at MMC in 1952, retiring after 52 years there.

She married Barry W. Hamilton on April 30, 2000.

She was predeceased by both parents;l two brothers, Robert and John; and her husband.

She is survived by brother, Richard, sister, Judith Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

As per her request there will be no funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements being made with Southern Maine Cremation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous