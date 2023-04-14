Summerfest applications available

Windham businesses, nonprofits, community groups, crafters and more can apply now to participate in this year’s Summerfest, happening June 24 at Windham High School.

Applications for booths can be submitted by mail to Windham Summerfest at 8 School Road, with checks made payable to “Town of Windham Summerfest”; in person at Windham Parks and Recreation at 8 School Road with card, cash or check; or online and emailed to [email protected] Applications should be submitted by May 31. Late registration fees will apply to those submitted between June 1 and 9. None are accepted after June 9.

Participants can also make a float for the Summerfest parade. Volunteers are sought for everything from assisting along the parade route to game attendants and cleanup.

For more information, visit windhamsummerfest.com or call event chairperson Deb Matthews at 756-9805 or email [email protected]

Fire and rescue ‘Touch a Truck’

Windham fire, EMS, law enforcement and public works departments will bring their vehicles to the Cumberland County Communication Center, 22 High St., in Windham from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, for people of all ages to see. Meet first responders and check out their tools. Kids can experience a 911 call simulator to learn how to use it in an emergency.

To learn more, visit the Cumberland County Regional Communication Center Facebook page or call 893-2810, option 2.

National Library Week

April 23-29 is National Library Week, and a good opportunity to visit the Windham Public Library. Meet the librarians and volunteers who help patrons find quality entertainment and information. The library also hosts regular programs throughout the year for children and adults alike. From story time to movies to author talks, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

April is also Poetry Month and to celebrate, local poet Bob Clark is displaying his framed poetry upstairs at the library at 217 Windham Center Road.

Attend Genetic Genealogy on Wednesday, April 19 6-7 p.m. to learn about the three major DNA test types and find out what each test offers and how it might help you with your family history. Call 892-1908 with any questions about the programs or any further library information.

Windham Vet Center coffee

Stop by the Vet Center behind the Windham Hannaford and enjoy a cup of coffee, a donut and a good dose of friendly conversation between 9-11 a.m. every Wednesday.

Paper shredding event

Bring your documents to shred to the Lowe’s parking lot at 64 Manchester Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. There’s no limit to the amount to shred. Donations for the Windham-Raymond School Age Child Care program are welcome. Call 831-7047 with any questions.

