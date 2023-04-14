As a resident of South Portland, I have been closely following the proposed development of land near Bug Light.

The so-called Yard South property on Cushing’s Point in South Portland is a spectacular 30-acre parcel along the water next to Bug Light Park. It is mostly vacant land, zoned for industrial use at present, and has seen no meaningful public or private investment since World War II. The scale of the property compares to Portland’s Old Port.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Patrick Costin is an architect and a resident of South Portland.

In recent years, two private landowners have requested dramatic zoning changes to accommodate large-scale development plans at Yard South. The first envisioned a high-rise complex with a cable-car system crossing the Fore River to Portland. The idea was immediately panned as folly, completely out of touch with community and regional aspirations. Its heirs sold the land to the current developer.

Both developers had purchased the site knowing it was zoned for industrial and maritime uses. Both have asked South Portland to change the zoning to allow large-scale development. If granted, the change will increase the value of the property dramatically.

One reason for the lack of private investment since the shipyard closed is that the site is considered by the U.S. EPA as a “brownfield.” The current developer argues it needs the zoning to change so that the cost of mitigating soil contamination can be recouped by high-density development. This is a reasonable point, one that should not surprise South Portland’s citizens. The developer is currently seeking public funding to meet this obligation.

Prior to this proposal, however, the city did not engage the community in conversation about the highest and best use of this land, given its size, location and potential value. Such a community conversation about values and zoning would be prudent. Reacting to developers’ proposals does not foster collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.

Advertisement

A better approach is to build consensus about land use policy and then allow the private sector to respond to what the community envisions, desires, and will support.

Across the nation today, progressive cities like San Francisco and Long Beach, California; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; Glendale, Arizona; and Lexington, Kentucky are creating new “half-mile neighborhoods” that integrate everything their residents will need within a 15-minute walk or bike-ride. That includes jobs, schools, food, parks, community and medical services, public transit, and more. Why not this at Yard South, for South Portland people? Might it not be better for all, including the developer, to view Yard South as a new local neighborhood for South Portland?

Two decades ago, developer Richard Berman secured the rights to redevelop part of the Long Creek Youth Center property. Very wisely (and courageously, given the number of stakeholders involved) Berman brought the South Portland community together in a public process to plan redevelopment of the 55-acre site, his goal to satisfy all the stakeholders involved to the greatest extent possible.

After a series of facilitated meetings bolstered by good food and candid conversation, a consensus plan emerged that has been implemented successfully – for the city and for the private developer. The Brick Hill mixed-use development that resulted met all the goals established in the process: for housing, affordability, retail, land conservation, medical services, public transit, etc. Why not another such process now, for Yard South? There is no need for the process to be lengthy and contentious.

Today, Yard South presents a singular opportunity to shape our community for the next generation, for the better and all at once. What is needed now is leadership on the part of the city and the developer to help our citizens come together to shape a new, world-class neighborhood along the waterfront. Perhaps Yard South will become South Portland’s new port.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous