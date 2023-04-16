SCARBOROUGH – Anne (Thompson) Gartner, 95, of Scarborough, died on Feb. 16, 2023, at Piper Shores Retirement Community after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 27, 1927, the youngest of Charles Thiers and Marion Moreau Thompson’s four children. In 1961, she married Murray Gartner, an attorney specializing in labor law, who predeceased her in 2011.

After graduating from The Barstow School in 1944, Anne studied Government at Smith College, receiving her B.A. in 1948. She then spent time in Germany, teaching kindergarten on an American base in Munich. In the mid-1950s, she relocated to New York City, N.Y. working as a secretary for Henry Dreyfuss Associates, a pioneering industrial design firm. In 2004, after 43 years in Manhattan, Anne and Murray retired to Scarborough. Throughout her life, Anne had a special connection to Maine. She summered with her family in Southwest Harbor on Mount Desert Island for over five decades.

Her enthusiasm for fundraising and talent for organizational management made her leadership invaluable to many organizations, including The New York Junior League, Smith College, The Causeway Club, Jersey Reality and Investment Corporation, and Union Theological Seminary.

Anne was predeceased by her three siblings, Robert Smock Thompson, Charles Moreau Thompson, and Marion Fuller Brown.

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Marion Moreau Gartner Carling and Thomas Carling of Hartford, Conn., Thomas Murray Gartner and Kira Williams-Gartner of Philadelphia, Pa.; Anne had five grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; and many other close relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service honoring Anne’s life will be held on April 22 at 4 p.m. at the State Street Church in Portland.

Arrangements under the direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Gartner family.

For those who wish, the family requests that donations in Anne’s memory may be made to

Union Theological

Seminary, Friends of Acadia, or Harbor House

in Southwest Harbor.