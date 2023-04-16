Gartner, Anne (Thompson) 95, of Scarborough, Feb. 16, in Scarborough. Service 4 p.m., April 22, State Street Church, Portland. Arrangements, Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland
