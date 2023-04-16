SCARBOROUGH – John Douglas Wakefield, 81, beloved husband, dad, grandfather, and friend, chose to depart this world buoyed by laughter on April 11, 2023, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, from complications of T-cell lymphoma.

Born to Donald Douglas and Eleanor Sinclair Wakefield, John was the eldest of five children. He successfully attended Auburn schools, graduating from Bryant College and soon after began his long 26-year career with the State of Maine. It was here John thrived, steadfast and responsible, lauded for his dedication and sense of humor, a trusted and valued colleague that rose through the ranks retiring as the Director of Legislative Finance and Program Review, and later coming out of retirement to work for the Maine State Retirees Association.

In 1965 a blind date led John to Nancy L. Gammon’s doorstep, from which he escorted her to a local dance club called Purgatory. Although he often joked that he took Nancy to hell and back, the 57 years of marriage and three children prove otherwise. John was immensely proud of his children and treasured his grandchildren, plying them with the sweets that he had denied their parents.

Formerly of Livermore, but late of Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook, John made friends and influenced people no matter where he resided. Ask those that adored him what made him special and likely a description of John’s unique laugh will follow. He would often bend his tall frame ever so slightly forward, throw his head back, and then eventually begin to half wheeze and partly snort. Though this may not sound elegant, it was strangely dignified. Second only to his distinctive laugh, was John’s excellent sense of humor. Ask him any normal enough question and then brace yourself for his snappy, witty comeback. Standing at 6 foot 5 inches and lanky, John often responded to comments about his height with “You didn’t know they stacked them this high, did you?” Wicked smart with a brilliant smile, he made a lasting impression, but also managed to never take himself too seriously.

Serving the community was important to John, evidenced by his 27 years of service on the School board and his 15 years on the board of selectpersons, including as chairman. He also cemented his daughters’ adoration when he persuaded the board to change the position title from selectman to selectperson.

Predeceased by his eldest daughter, Darcy Wakefield, John is survived by his wife Nancy and his two children, Betsy Wakefield of South Portland, and Jonny Wakefield of Farmington. John was particularly fond of the adults his children brought into the family. sons-in-law, Kevin Rouleau of South Portland and Steve Stout of Kennebunk, as well as daughters-in-law, Missy Wakefield of Farmington and Christine Bessette of Kennebunk. John also leaves behind six grandchildren, Logan Buker, Sam Stout, Olivia Wakefield, Reece Bessette, Corinne Bessette and Magda Wakefield. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the bankrupting amount of Sam’s Italian sandwiches John’s little sister Nancy Bartlett and her husband Doug supplied him with over the years. He also had many family and friends that meant a great deal to him, among them his brother, Jim Wakefield and his wife Karen of Newburyport, Mass., his brother, Jay Wakefield of Florida, Ruth and Calvin Gammon of Livermore, as well as Mark Chretien of Livermore.

There is not enough room in this paper to cover all the John stories or enough words to capture our distinct pain in seeing him go, so if you have time Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m., make your way to the North Livermore Baptist Church, 619 Federal Rd., in Livermore, to celebrate his life and have some coffee with the family afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls.

Please do not send flowers, instead we invite you to donate to the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins: https://www.packardcenter.org/donate/index.html.