WINDHAM – Eugene Arthur Hamilton, 85, died Friday April 14, 2023, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. He was born in Rockland August 22, 1937, a son of Warren Arthur and Margaret Elizabeth (Greene) Hamilton.

﻿Eugene grew up in Portland and Windham and attended local schools graduating from Windham High School in the class of 1956. While in high school he joined the Naval Reserves. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force 1956-1960.

﻿After serving, he married Gwendolyn L. Watkins of Casco on June 9, 1961, and settled in Windham, Maine. Eugene was employed as a Master Electrician at S.D. Warren/Sappi Paper Company in Westbrook, Maine for 38 years. In addition, he had his own electrical business, Hamilton Electric for many years.

﻿Eugene was involved with Covered Bridge Family Riders Snowmobile/Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club, a lifetime member of Windham Land Trust, Past President of Hammond Organ Society, Past Trustee of Windham Hill Church, Past President of Raymond/Casco Museum, a member of the Kora Temple Shrine and a 60-year member of Presumpscot Lodge of Masons. Eugene spent many years as a young man at his family’s camp at Kettle Cove, Sebago Lake, in later years he also enjoyed camping with family and friends at various Maine campgrounds.

﻿Surviving in addition to his wife, Gwendolyn, daughters, Elizabeth Hamilton Hall and husband Donald, Wanda Hamilton Grillo and husband Roger, Cindy Hamilton Rogers and husband Gary; grandchildren, Derek and wife Jeannie Hall, Lindsey Hall and fiancé, Jesse Loura, Dominic Grillo, Sarah Rogers-Dube and husband Camden, and Garrick Rogers; great Grandchildren, Maicy, Mason, Maddie, and Maple Hall.

﻿The family would like to give heartfelt thanks for the special care from Dorene Haskell of Windham and the wonderful and caring staff at Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth.

﻿Visitation will be Friday April 21 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais, and Segee at 434 River Road, Windham.

﻿A celebration of life will be held after the visitation services have concluded. Burial is private.

﻿To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Eugene’s name should be made payable to:

Alzheimer’s Association

of Maine

383 US-1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

﻿Presumpscot Lodge #70

964 River Road

Windham, ME 04062

