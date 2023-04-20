SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Pieper, 69, of South Portland, passed away surrounded by family Sunday afternoon April 16, 2023. He was born December 1953 in Portland.Robert was preceded in death by his parents Gerard and Louise Pieper, sister Joan and brother Daniel.

Robert attended several years of college. He was a people person and was always looking to impress.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Joyce Pieper; his children John, Aaron, Kevin, Nicole; seven grandchildren; and his brother Larry.

﻿Sunday, April 23, there will be a viewing at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday April 24 at 10 a.m. there will be a Mass Service at Hobbs Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Black Point Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately following at Hobbs Funeral Home. Friends are welcome and invited for a time of sharing and remembering.

﻿For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit http://www.hobbsfunerlahome.com