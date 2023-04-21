ALNA, Maine/ LARGO, Fla. – James J. Bruce, of Alna, Maine and Largo, Fla, passed away peacefully at Wright’s Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Seminole, Fla., on April 14, 2023 at the age of 79. Born in Exeter, N.H. on July 30, 1943, he was the son of Joseph S. and Wilamena Waleryszak Bruce.

After graduating from Exeter High School, Jim enlisted in the U. S. Navy (Submarine Service) for six years and qualified on the USS Tigrone and served on the Commissioning Crew of the USS George Bancroft as a Missile Technician. He was employed by the Federal Civil Service, Department of Defense, at Groton, CT and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, ME. He purchased his home in Alna, ME and worked/retired from the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath, where he served as a Production Controller/Ship Superintendent in the construction of various classes of Naval ships until his retirement in 1994 at the age of 52.

On Sept. 25, 1982, he married Michele M. Hahn, and they shared 40 years of marriage. In April 1984 they welcomed their daughter, Katherine Michele, and in October 1986 they welcomed their son, Matthew James. They have many fond memories of times spent at their log cabin (which Jim crafted and built) on Beddington Lake in Maine. They also enjoyed many trips as a family to Walt Disney World over the years. In 2002 Jim and Michele purchased their home in Largo, where they have been wintering since 2005.

Jim was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time in the woods and at camp with his family and close friends. In 1981 Jim joined the Alna Volunteer Fire Department and held multiple positions including Assistant Chief, Secretary, and most recently as the Safety Officer. He also served as Selectman, member of the Planning Board, Cemetery Trustee, Meetinghouse and Schoolhouse Caretaker for the town. The Alna Annual Town Report was dedicated to Jim in 2005 as a testament to his many years of serving the town.

Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Katherine of Gloucester, Mass., his son, Matthew and fiancée Christina Tonry, of Wiscasset; father-in-law, Joseph Hahn of Bath, sister-in-law, Betty Jo Erwin and husband Michael of Pinellas Park, Fla., and brother-in-law, Joseph Hahn and partner Caroline Placey of Bath. Jim was blessed with two grandchildren, Olivia Michele and Mason Joseph of Gloucester, Mass.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous close friends and neighbors.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dr. Donald Bruce and sister-in-law Bertha Bruce of Exeter, N.H.; and mother-in-law, Betty Hahn of Bath, ME.

The family is very pleased to give special thanks to Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, Fla. for their compassionate care for Jim in his final days.

There will be a celebration of life on July 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Alna Volunteer Fire Department in Alna, ME. Jim will be buried in a private family service at a later date.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmndfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

can be made to the:

Alna Volunteer Fire Department

P.O. Box 237

Alna, ME 04535 or:

a charity of your choice

