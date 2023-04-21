TOPSHAM – Cheryl Margerison Galarneau, 61, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 20, 1961, the daughter of Howard Margerison and Lillie Johns.

Cheryl was born in Fontana, Calif. and grew up in Oklahoma until moving to Maine during high school years. She later started a family in Maine and remained here for the rest of her life.

﻿She will be remembered by her friends and family for her excitement for life and her outgoing personality. When Cheryl was fun, she was the most fun. She especially adored her grandchildren.

﻿Cheryl’s daughter and son will forever be grateful knowing their children were able to witness the best of their grandmother.

﻿Cheryl was predeceased by her husband David Cookson; and biological mother Lillie Johns.

﻿She is survived by her parents Howard and Eleanor Margerison; daughter Candra Cardinal and husband Daniel, and their children Jordann, Colton, Ava and Amelia; her son Brandon Galarneau and his spouse Sarah and their children, Grace and Alex; stepdaughter, Taylor Olson and husband, Trevor and their children Oliver and Arlo; stepson, Chris Cookson and wife Olivia and their daughter, Emery. Cheryl is also survived by her sisters Tammy (Eddie) Schumacher, Jennie Wogoman, Andrea (Chuck) Kincer, brother Jeff (Lisa) Margerison; many nieces and nephews.

﻿A service will be held in May, details to be announced at a later date.

﻿Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357