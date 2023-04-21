CAPE ELIZABETH – Paul was born on April 9, 1929 in Manchester, N.H. to Marjorie Louise Paul. At an early age, he, his mother and sister moved to a farm in Greenland, N.H. He spent the first 16 years of his life on the farm with the Hayden Family.

He attended schools in Greenland and Portsmouth, N.H. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1948. After graduation, he spent a brief time in the United States Air Force, after which he worked for seven years as a meat cutter at First National Stores. He then joined Hannaford Bros. Co., serving in several management positions in the Perishable Food Departments throughout his 35 year tenure.

Paul and his wife, Rita Chamberlain, raised their family in Saco and Cape Elizabeth, Maine. After his retirement Paul and Rita spent their summers at their cottage (camp) on Sebago Lake where they enjoyed boating, family gatherings, hosting and attending rotating cocktail hours with his neighbors and other lakeside activities. At camp, Paul enjoyed playing Scrabble and Cribbage with one and all, but particularly his grandchildren and he enjoyed constantly working on projects and puttering around the camp. Years later Paul spent his winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he enjoyed golfing, bowling and other activities at Paradise Shores.

He was a fan of High School and College sports. He coached his sons during their time playing baseball for Cape Elizabeth Little League. He was a passionate life-long fan of New England professional sports teams, including the Boston Braves, Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots. Over the years, he enjoyed taking his family to numerous games of the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots, including games 1 and 6 of the 1975 World Series.

Paul was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Rita Joan Chamberlain; sons, Robert Chamberlain and Richard Chamberlain; and sister, Barbara Chamberlain Barboza.

﻿Paul is survived by his daughter, Marian Chamberlain and her fiancé John Pike of Standish, son, David Chamberlain of Portland, daughter-in- law, Mary Chamberlain of Dover, N.H.; grandchildren, Susan Fasulo and her domestic partner Eric Sawyer of Scarborough, Jennifer Facey and husband Ryan Facey of South Portland, Drew Chamberlain and Paige Chamberlain of New York, N.Y., Emily Goodman and husband Marc Goodman of Dover, N.H., Laura Chamberlain of Fayetteville, Ark., Joshua Chamberlain and wife Jingxiong Wu of Rockville, Md.; great- grandchildren, Benjamin Goodman, Declan Facey, Calvin Facey and Miles Facey. Paul is also survived by his special friend, Barbara Vessey.

﻿Visiting hours celebrating Paul’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on Friday, April 28, 2023, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, with a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, 533 Spurwink Road, Cape Elizabeth. Also on Saturday, all are invited to enjoy food and drink at a celebration of Paul’s life at the Saltwater Grille, 231 Front Street, South Portland from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Sweetser Home

50 Moody St.

Saco, ME 04072 or:

Maine Children’s Home

93 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901 or:

Pine Tree Society

149 Front St.

Bath, ME 04530

