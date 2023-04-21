TOPSHAM – Dean Gordon Murray Jr., 55, died suddenly on Saturday April 15, 2023, in Harpswell. He was born Feb. 16, 1968, in Augusta, the son of Dean Murray Sr. and Carol Huntley.

He grew up in the city of Bath with his two brothers and three sisters. He attended school in Bath and went on to start his career at Bisson Moving and Storage for more than 15 years where he met his wife, Helen Bianconi. The two were married in Bath on Jan. 22, 2005.

Dean was a hardworking man who held a handful of interesting jobs over the years. While working at Bisson Moving and Storage, he also worked part time at The Cabin Restaurant in Bath and Thibeault’s Deer Cutting in Harpswell. He also spent time working for Hancock Gourmet Lobster and was a driver for Native Maine Produce. Later, he found his most recent employer, MidCoast Hospital. He started in the Materials Management department on the loading docks receiving and distributing supplies throughout the hospital. He recently transitioned into the Volunteer Ambassador position where he managed the volunteers for the organization.

Given the nature of his position, Dean knew a lot of employees across the organization who all loved him for his kindness, dedication, and an always willing to help attitude. He enjoyed working with his volunteers who were very special to him. His warm smile greeted both staff and patients in the community brightening everyone’s day. He continued to go above and beyond for MidCoast, and the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic, working in the testing tent.

When Dean wasn’t working, he loved spending his time with family and friends. Often his Friday nights were spent around a bon fire with his dog Dunkin at his side and his close friends. Most recently he spent countless hours with his two grandchildren, Quincy and Crew, both 8 months old, who were born 13 days apart. The babies were the world to him and always the highlight of his day. Dean was also an avid New England Patriots fan, loved fishing with his dear friend, Gerard, at his camp, and spending time four wheeling with his Uncle Jimbo, and Aunt Trena. During the summer you could always find Dean at Wiscasset Speedway with his wife in support of the Lucas Racing Team.

Dean spent 20 years with the love of his life, his wife, Helen. They spent their time together going out to eat and seeing movies. He especially enjoyed Marvel and DC Comics movies. They also took trips to the casino and fairs across the state. Dean and Helen had many fur babies over the years. He was always trying to rescue every animal that he saw on Facebook that needed a home.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Bianconi-Murray of Topsham; his daughters, Savannah Murray-Chambers and husband James of Sydney, Nikki Bianconi and husband Keith Kitchens of Brunswick, his son, Sebastian Murray of Texas; his father Dean Murray Sr. of Brunswick; his two brothers, Dan Murray and wife Rebecca of Texas, and James Murray and wife Hope of North Waterboro, three sisters, Rebecca Coombs and husband Brian of Brunswick, Cindy Marks and husband Andrew of Bucksport, Daisy Post of Georgetown; two grandchildren Crew Kitchens and Quincy Chambers; and several nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his three dogs Dixie, Leah, and Dunkin.

Dean was predeceased by his mother, Carol Huntley.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday April 30, 2023, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. There will be a celebration of life at the Cundy’s Harbor Community Hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. following the services. Condolences and memories can be expressed at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Dean’s name to the

Midcoast Humane Society