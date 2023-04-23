SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Anthony Cloutier, 76, of South Portland, died unexpectedly on April 19, 2023 at the family farm on Fickett Street.

Born Oct. 14, 1946, the son of L. Virginia and Jerome C. Cloutier. Pete was one of 12 siblings of the Ferry Village Cloutier Clan. Dad had many fond memories that he often reminisced with countless family and friends. “Pistol” attended Cheverus High School where he excelled in athletics while also being known to have a mischievous side, just ask his wife. Dad continued his education at Maine Maritime Academy. Years later he was appointed to the MMA Board of Trustees. Following a six-year run in the Merchant Marines, sailing the world, Pistol returned home. He worked as a phone technician at New England Telephone Company while starting a beautiful family of three wonderful children with his teenage sweetheart, Christine Garvin. Pistol would eventually retire to the family farm in 2008.

Pistol represented the constituents of South Portland in the Maine State Legislature in the 109th, 116th, and 117th sessions, where he advocated for education and the blue collar worker.

Post retirement, Dad enjoyed many years at the farm tending to the land and home improvement projects that never seemed to end. One of his proudest accomplishments was the renovation of the master bedroom which was featured in a major home improvement publication.

Pete and Chris hosted many events at the farm including political fundraisers, reunions, weddings, and impromptu gatherings around the infamous pistol fire pit.

Pistol will always be remembered for his devotion to his family. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 55 years, Christine; their three loving children and spouses, Gretchen L. Cloutier, John “B.J.” (April) Cloutier, and David J. (Anna) Cloutier; and their “Lucky 7” grandchildren, Molly and Eric Walker, Jack and Seth Cloutier, and Isabela, Olivia and Camden Cloutier, whom he spent countless hours at the farm enjoying tractor rides, rope swings, and time in “Meku”, the modified shed for “Dido’s” grandchildren.

Pete is survived by many friends whom he considered family, extended family and everyone else who was fortunate enough to cross paths with “The Pistol”.

“Dad” “Pistol” “Pete” “Dido” will be dearly missed. But as he would say, we must: “Keep A Goin’…Sail on…Sail on.”

Visiting hours celebrating Pete’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Services will be private. To view Pete’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial donations may be made in Pete’s memory to the

South Portland Food Cupboard,

130 Thadeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106

