CAPE ELIZABETH – Robert “Bob” Flaherty, passed away on April 19, 2023 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.
Visiting hours celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland.
To view Bob’s complete obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
