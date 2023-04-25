PORTLAND – Florance, known as Flonnie, passed away April 21, 2023 in Portland, after recent health issues. She was born in Portland to Ethel Wahl Ashley and John Checkley on March 6, 1930.

Married July 29, 1950 to Linwood H. Pooler, they celebrated 71 years of marriage until his death in January 2022. They enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, panning for gold, and fishing outings with their children and friends.

﻿Flonnie was a home maker, gardener, and seamstress for many years until losing her sight to macular degeneration. She was a master at almost any craft.

﻿Visitation will start at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US-RT1, Scarborough, Maine. Burial will be at a later date

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to:

Meals on Wheels or:

perform a random act of kindness for someone struggling

