SACO – Mary Chase Bailey, 94, passed away on April 23, 2023 at The Landing at Saco Bay. She was born in Grindstone, Maine on Dec. 14, 1928, a daughter of Dean and Wauneta (Hodgkins) Chase.

She fondly remembered her experiences while growing up at the Rice Farm and the woodsmen her mother fed there daily. At the age of 15, she left Millinocket to attend Shaw School of Business (Husson) and returned to Millinocket upon graduation. In 1950, she married Russell Bailey and raised their family in Millinocket.

Mary worked for the Great Northern Paper Company for 27 years. After retirement, Mary and Russ moved to Yarmouth and, later, she spent many years in Scarborough with her daughter and grandson. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially if it involved going for a ride and dining at one of her secret spots along the Maine coast.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Russell, who passed away in 1995. She also was predeceased by her sister, Hope, and three brothers Dean, Jack, and Hilton (Budd).

﻿She will be greatly missed by her children, Russell Jr. and his wife Pam of Collierville, Tenn., Roger and his wife Judy of Destin, Fla. and Nancy of Scarborough; five grandchildren, Aaron, David, Ben, Erin, and Sam; two great grandchildren, River and Holden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also a very special friend and sister-in-law, Cynthia Chase, of Scarborough, whom Mom affectionately called her “sister.”

﻿Per her wishes, there will be no memorial service. The family would like to thank The Landing at Saco Bay and The Enclave of Scarborough for their love and care of Mom the last few years.

﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

