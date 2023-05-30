BRUNSWICK – Ursula Marshall Overholt passed away in Brunswick on May 14, 2023 at the age of 97, from complications after a fall.

She was born in New York in 1925 to Ida Ruperti Marshall and Charles Russell Marshall, the first of four siblings. In 1951 she married George Torrence Overholt Jr., a Yale graduate who served as a first lieutenant in the air force during World War II.

After stints in New York City and Stamford, Conn., she and George settled in New Canaan, Conn., where she embraced the roles of wife, homemaker and mother to four children. Cheerful, kind and uncomplaining, she had an unfailing sense of humor and was full of gratitude for the blessings in her life, always choosing to look on the bright side of things. She loved music, playing the guitar, being outdoors, her dogs, her angel collection, and bubblegum pink lipstick.

She had a tremendous sense of style, and a knack for injecting color and glamor into everything she undertook-whether it was a candlelit dinner by the fire with George, or a dinner party for twenty. A lifelong exerciser, she was an early adopter of jogging and of the Canadian Air Force women’s exercise program. She enjoyed cross-country skiing and tennis, had a killer golf swing, and in her later years logged countless miles on her trike.

She was deeply spiritual and actively involved in her church, serving as a lay pastor, singing in the choir, and volunteering for numerous causes wherever she lived. She and George moved to Quechee, Vt. upon George’s retirement, and finally to Brunswick to be closer to family.

She is survived by her sister Dacie Kershaw; her children Kim (Dana Goodwin) of Topsham, Cuyler (Larry Jennings) of Roxbury, Conn., Trip (Jenny Litzen) of Snow Camp, N.C., and Court of Fairfax, Va.; as well as 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a small service for family members at a later date.

For those who wish to honor her memory, the family suggests giving someone a compliment or adding a splash of color to their day; alternatively, donations

may be sent to:

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

27 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

