BRUNSWICK – Jacqueline “Jackie” (Hurley) Matthews passed away at her home on May 22, 2023 after battling cancer like a total badass for over six years. She was surrounded by her three children, beloved dogs, and her soulmate.

Jackie was born on Oct. 8, 1965 in Waltham, Mass. to John and Ann (Mazza) Matthews and raised in Watertown along with her two brothers. After graduating from Watertown High School, Jackie went on to study early childhood education at Framingham State College where she made her lifelong best friends and met the love of her life.

She later moved to Maine and spent her career as a preschool teacher in various schools around the state, sharing her big heart and love of children’s books to every class she taught. She leaves behind an extensive library, which her children cannot wait to read to Jackie’s future grandchildren.

Aside from children’s books, Jackie loved the beach, baby goats, cooking shows, and according to her high school yearbook “boys, partying, and Kermit the frog”

Jackie is survived by her children, Patrick Hurley and his girlfriend Taylor Everett of Brunswick, Samantha Hurley of Brunswick, and Analise (Hurley) Abreu and her husband Mark Abreu of Bath; longtime soulmate Peter Cusolito of Cherry Valley, Mass.; parents John and Ann Matthews of Brunswick; brothers Brian Matthews and his wife Irma of Hudson, Mass., Jay Matthews and his wife Shelley of Bridgton, Maine; as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Jackie’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the New England Cancer Center in Topsham for their incredible care and the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation for their support over these past six years.

A celebration of life will be held in the late Summer.

We love you to the moon and back Mom.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jackie’s name to the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation.

Jackie would also like everyone to crack open an Allagash White, have a slice of pizza, and watch

Moonstruck in her mem

