BRUNSWICK – Natalie A. Phillips, 90, died peacefully on June 10, 2023, at her home in Sunnybrook Retirement Village in Brunswick from complications due to pneumonia. With CHANS Hospice and the Sunnybrook team providing wonderful care, family and friends were able to visit Natalie throughout her week-long illness, sharing memories and final goodbyes.

Born on May 13, 1933, and raised in Five Islands, she was the eldest daughter of Margaret (MacNeil) MacMahan and Chester MacMahan. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George E. Phillips, with whom she spent 55 happy years, residing in Bath and spending winters in Florida following their retirement.

Natalie is survived by daughter Susan Cunio and her husband Paul Cunio of Bath, and daughter Julie Walker and her husband Timothy Pullis of Honeoye Falls, New York. She also leaves behind grandchildren Matthew Cunio of Topsham, Ryan Cunio of Bath, and Julie Kenny and her husband Andrew Kenny, also of Bath, as well as Carl Walker and George Walker of Honeoye Falls, New York, and great grandsons Ryan, Samuel and Jacob Cunio, and Todd and Myles Kenny.

One of six children, Natalie is survived by three siblings: James McMahan, Judith Mitchell and Linda MacGillivary and her husband Daniel MacGillivary, as well as her sister-in-law Marilyn MacMahan, all of Five Islands. She was predeceased by two brothers, Chester MacMahan and Lynn MacMahan.

Natalie had a long career as a secretary, beginning with her first job at the Bath Water District and concluding as an executive assistant at Bath Iron Works, where she served over 40 years. While extremely dedicated to her job, she also tended to her family and home with love and care, long before it was common for women to “do it all.” She was involved with her church and found time for a few hobbies, too, always with her signature energy and determination, including excavating antique bottles, bowling, cake decorating, sewing, baking her famous pies, and most of all, traveling. She and George made wonderful memories on their trips to Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Hawaii and many other parts of the U.S.

She will be remembered for many things: a tireless effort to always do her best, superhuman multitasking, a love of people and the knack for striking up a conversation with just about anyone, in any situation. She dressed well, often wearing heels and skirts long after the work day ended. She was fierce and feisty, charging ahead with tasks and never hesitating to speak her mind, address a problem or right a wrong. Above all, she could always be counted on by family and friends for unfailing love and ready assistance.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 16 at 1 p.m. at the Five Islands Baptist Church in Georgetown.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfunealhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to benefit the church are welcomed and can be sent to P.O. Box 384,

6 Old Schoolhouse Road,

Georgetown, ME 04548.