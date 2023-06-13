LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Brian Keith Wentworth, 54, passed away on April 7, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Md.

He was born on May 25, 1968 in Sanford, to the late Douglas Wentworth and Barbara Verrill Green of Brunswick.

Brian was born and raised in Sanford, and is a 1987 graduate of Morse High School in Bath. He was employed for over ten years as an electrician at Bath Iron in Bath. On Aug. 21, 1999, he married his beloved wife, Annissa Wentworth in Brunswick. Together, they celebrated over 23 years of marriage. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Southern Maryland. He enjoyed being a stay-at-home father, as family was his greatest love. He enjoyed playing and running role play games, live action role play games, and online gaming with friends.

In addition to his mother and wife, Brian is also survived by his children: Donovan Wentworth of Hollywood, Md.; Oden Trumpower of Lexington Park, Md. and Jessica Trumpower of Great Falls, Mont.; and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Wentworth.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Pa.

