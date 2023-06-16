BATH – RB Omo Jr., 86, died Sunday June 11 at Maine Medical Center.

He was born June 23, 1936, in Coldwater Mich. to RB and Mina (Thomas) Omo, and grew up a farm boy in Tekonsha, Mich. RB graduated from Michigan State University in 1958 and was a life-long Spartans booster. He married his wife of 58 years, Alexandra J. (Hoffman) Omo on New Year’s Eve, 1964. If the Spartans were playing football or basketball, you always knew he and Alex were watching.

RB had a long career as a mechanical engineer and is the holder of patents related to industrial machinery. After graduation from MSU he worked for E.W. Bliss in Hastings, Mich. For several years Alex and RB also owned Omo Farm Supply in Hastings, Mich. before moving to Bath in 1980 when RB took a job as Chief Design Engineer with Cleveland Punch and Shear, based at Bath Iron Works. RB worked at BIW through the ’80s before moving to Chambersburg, Pa. to take the position of Chief Engineer at Chambersburg Engineering. He was a long-time member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He and Alex retired back to their beloved Bath in 2010.

RB led a life full of family events, professional involvement, volunteering for things he cared about, and personal projects.

RB had one sister, Betty Ann Hendricks (and David Hendricks), who we lost in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Alexandra Omo of Bath; his sons RB Omo III (and Amy) of Marlborough, Mass., James Omo (and Kayla Hoffman) of Bristol, Andrew Omo (and Dawn) of Bath, Stephen Omo (and Patti, who we lost in 2013) of Bath. He had a range of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and acquired grandchildren all of whom he enjoyed – grands, Ted Omo (and Katherine Beasley), Nicoletta Suzanne Omo (and Matt Niden), Madison Omo, Jordan Omo, Elizabeth Omo, Allison Omo, Mikayla McFalls, Brook Mitchell, Ben Barrett (and Natalie), Katie Barrett; great-grands, Ellinor Niden, Bode Niden, Nora Barrett, Tommy Bendo.

There will be an open house and celebration of RB’s life, on Saturday, July 8, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Bath Freight Shed. All are welcome.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to

Maine’s First Ship.

Online at: https://mfship.org/donate-2/

or by sending a check to:

Maine’s First Ship,

P.O. Box 231,

Bath, ME 04530

