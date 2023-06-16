MILTON, Vt. – Christopher Scott Bouchard, 42, passed away on June 2, 2023 in a tragic and sudden accident while fishing at the Peterson Dam in Milton, Vt.

He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 14, 1980 to parents Katherine and Scott Bouchard.

He was an avid fisherman, storm chaser, photographer, information tech wizard and former meteorologist for Eye on the Sky, which is a local weather forecasting program in Vermont. Christopher chased tornadoes almost every summer with a team of meteorologists that he very much looked forward to each year.

Chris was a graduate of Lyndon State College. He had a zest for life and an interest in sharing his passions with people close to him. He loved fishing of all styles and would fish in every season for almost any kind of species due to his curious nature. In addition to fishing, he enjoyed hiking and adventuring in the wilderness, hunting, gardening, foraging for mushrooms and cooking gourmet meals for friends and family. A fiercely loyal friend and family member, he will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, generosity, sense of humor and intelligence.

Chris will be survived by his parents, father, Scott Bouchard, mother, Katherine Cloutier and stepfather, Willie Cloutier; wife, Christine Bouchard; sister, Leslie White and spouse Sam White, brother, Kyle Bouchard; nephews Quinton and Gabriel Bouchard; and his grandmother, Norma Bouchard. Chris has a large and loving extended family including aunts, uncles and cousins throughout Maine and across the country.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that donations be made in honor of Chris to the following non profit organizations:

Trout unlimited – Merrymeeting Bay chapter # 329 by visiting their website,

http://Www.Mmbtu.org

Or

Green Mountain

Conservation Camps (GMCC)

Please make checks payable to GMCC, and note “in memory of Christopher Bouchard”

Mail to: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Attn: GMCC Scholarships

1 National Life Drive, Davis 2

Montpelier, VT 05620

