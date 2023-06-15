TOPSHAM – Judith A. (Bodge) Michaud, 82, died on June 12, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a sudden illness. She was born in Richmond on August 17, 1940, the daughter of Charles and Gertrude (Robinson) Bodge.

﻿Judith lived in Topsham most of her life, graduating from Brunswick High School. She was a secretary for the Brunswick school system and dedicated most of her career to Williams-Cone School in Topsham. After retirement, Judy and her husband wintered in Venice, Fla. with many friends and relatives.

﻿Judy was an avid reader and loved traveling the US and abroad. She looked forward to her weekly routine of “lunch with the ladies” where she would proudly share stories of her favorite things; her children, grandchildren and their families. Her devotion to friends and her family will forever be admired. She was a dedicated volunteer to several organizations, but her work for People Plus in Brunswick grew the greatest friendships. She held leadership roles as a member of the Daughters of Isabella and Maine Education Association-Retired.

﻿She is survived by her two daughters, Debra (Michaud) Dunn and her husband Kurt and Donna (Michaud) Greenlaw and her husband Dana; grandchildren Thomas Dunn, Emily Dunn, and Nicholas Greenlaw; one sister Tammy Bodge-Terry and her husband Dave. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Thomas E. Michaud and her brother Richard E. Bodge.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick. Burial beside her husband in Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. There will be no visiting hours.

﻿Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

may be made to:

People Plus

35 Union St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous