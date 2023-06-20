LITCHFIELD – Kenneth Ellery Wheeler, 78, passed peacefully on June 16, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 8, 1945, son of Ellery and Vivian (Curtis) Wheeler of Bowdoin. Kenneth attended schools in Bowdoin and graduated from Lisbon High School.

﻿On June 19, 1965, Ken married Jane (Larrabee) Wheeler. He worked in construction throughout his life and was employed by Hahnel Brothers for 34 years.

﻿Kenneth was a strong supporter of his children and grandchildren in their academic and athletic events. He enjoyed working on his farm, hunting, camping, and traveling with his family. One of his most cherished trips was traveling with his wife out west to visit the National Parks. Ken was frequently found at agricultural fairs and enjoyed helping his great nephew show horses at the Fryeburg Fair.

﻿Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane; his children Marcia (Patrick) Harty of Bowdoinham, Kim Wheeler of Topsham, Travis (Shelly) Wheeler of Litchfield; grandchildren Shannon and Erin Harty, Curtis, Alana, and Silas Wheeler; brother Wendall (Carol) Wheeler of Dresden, sister-in-law Linda Wheeler, brother-in-law Charles Chase of Bowdoin; and several nieces and nephews.

﻿He was predeceased by his parents; sister Shirley Chase, and brother Walter Wheeler.

﻿Visiting hours will be held at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick on Thursday, June 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Litchfield Plains Cemetery.

﻿Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US 1, #250

Falmouth, ME 04105

