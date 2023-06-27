BRUNSWICK – Barbara Elayne Crouse Williams was born in Boston, the daughter of Jasper and Ruth Crouse. She enjoyed an active long life that brought her across the country and back to her home town of Brunswick. She passed away the 21st of June, 2023.

Barbara spent her early childhood in Aroostook County and moved around the state as her father progressed in his career in education. They established roots in Brunswick in 1947.

Barbara graduated from Brunswick High in 1957. After two years at Jackson College in Boston, she married John Williams and started a career as a military spouse. Together they crisscrossed the country, raised a family and made countless memories traveling, sailing and camping with extended family and friends. Barbara embraced the often-challenging life of a Navy wife in support of John’s successful career. Once the kids were old enough to fend for themselves (somewhat), Barbara finished her degree in Sociology, graduating from University of New Hampshire in 1977.﻿

After their marriage, Barbara settled in Kittery to be close to her parents and friends. She worked at the Wells National Estuarine Reserve supporting education outreach. Eventually she returned to Brunswick but didn’t slow down. She bought an RV and drove it across Canada to Alaska, traveled to Ireland and Europe, many trips to Anguilla to visit her daughter Amy and much more.﻿

Later she connected with fellow classmate, Rene Sylvester. They soon became partners and were engaged in 2020. Barbara and Rene enjoyed 15 years together splitting time between her home in Vero Beach, Fla., and his in Brunswick. She dove into learning and helping Rene run his antique business. They had wonderful times with friends, explored the wilds of Jackman and most recently spent time at her camp on the Moose River in Rockwood.﻿

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, son Sean and brother Donald Crouse. She is survived by her fiancé Rene Sylvester, children Amy and Mikel (Roxanne), grandsons Thomas and John (Amanda) along with six great grandchildren and faithful dog Jackman. Barbara will be forever missed and remembered as a loving parent and partner that cherished her family and was always there when they needed them. ﻿

A gathering of family and friends will be held this summer to celebrate her life. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or

Independence Association,

Brunswick, Maine.