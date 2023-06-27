ROCKLAND – A celebration of life for Barbara Witham, 77, who passed away peacefully, Dec. 4, 2022, will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Rockland Elks, 210 Rankin Street, Rockland. A light fare and refreshments will be served. There will be an opportunity to speak and share memories or stories.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.