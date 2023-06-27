ROCKLAND – A celebration of life for Barbara Witham, 77, who passed away peacefully, Dec. 4, 2022, will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Rockland Elks, 210 Rankin Street, Rockland. A light fare and refreshments will be served. There will be an opportunity to speak and share memories or stories.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous