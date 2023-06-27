BOWDOIN – “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give your rest.” Matthew 11:28

Darby Eileen Mumford went home to Jesus on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from her home in Bowdoin, at the age of 81. She bravely battled a recurring cancer the last year of her life.

Darby was born to Frederic and Helen Jenks on Jan. 22, 1942, in Rockville Center, Long Island, N.Y.. As a youngster she took ballet classes, spent summers at her family cottage on Bustins Island and loved horses and art. Those interests stayed with her throughout her lifetime. She taught art classes for many years and won awards for her Maine duck stamp competition entries. She also illustrated and wrote her own children’s books and illustrated her grandson’s published book and painted wall murals in local churches. She passed on her love for Bustins Island to all her living children and grandchildren and was known for her artwork there as well.

Darby met her husband, Warren Whiton Mumford, while they were both attending college in Boston, Mass., she at Boston College of Art and he at Wentworth Institute. They married in 1960 and had five children: Matthew, Tracy, Scott, Stephanie and Katherine while living in Boston, Mass. and then Springfield, Vt. They later moved from their farm in Vermont to Topsham. They bought and moved to the “Misty Meadow Homestead” in Bowdoin, in 2000.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Darby held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was passionate about sharing the love of our Lord and was an integral part of her church family, teaching Sunday school and leading Bible studies for many years.

Darby is survived by her husband, Warren “Whit” Mumford; her sisters Patricia Jenks and Vicki Wells; daughters Tracy Cerrato, Stephanie Gauthier and Katherine Dugal; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

She is now reunited with her parents; and sons Matthew (died in 1961) and Scott (died in 1963) Mumford.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, 555 Lisbon St., Lisbon Falls on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m.

