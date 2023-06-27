CLIFF ISLAND – Gordon S. Griffin, 93, of Cliff Island, Maine, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023. Gordon was born on Jan. 8, 1930, to Herbert and Dorothy Griffin. He was raised on Cliff Island as the youngest sibling of Malcom Griffin and Katherine Griffin.

Gordon attended the Cliff Island School and was a graduate of Portland High School. After High School, Gordon enlisted in the United States Navy and served on Destroyers and Submarines, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Gordon met his wife Ivy in Bermuda while in the Navy and they married in 1963 and raised two children, Victoria and James. After retirement in 1971, he returned with his family to Cliff Island. He started lobstering, which was his life love, and continued to lobster well into his eighties. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to play golf and was a diehard Red Sox fan. Gordon enjoyed a long, beautiful marriage to his wife, Ivy of 58 years. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many Cliff Islanders.

Gordon was predeceased by his wife Ivy, his brother Malcom, his sister Katherine and his parents Herbert and Dorothy.

Gordon is survived by his daughter and son, Victoria and James with his wife Karen, his grandchildren Jessica and Dylan, his nephews Gordon and Malcolm, their wives, children and grandchildren.

Gordon was a loving and devoted father and husband. He so enjoyed all his beautiful friendships in Portland and on Cliff Island, he loved kids and helping anyone in need. Gordon was one of the last, great Cliff Island elders who saw much growth and change over the years on the island.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 2-4 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. The United States Navy will render military honors at 4 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Griffin family.

